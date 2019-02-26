Cleveland Indians home opener tickets sell out in less than an hour

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have announced that tickets to the team’s home opener on April 1 are sold out.
Tickets to the general public went on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but were sold out by 11 a.m., according to the Indians organization.
For fans who want to attend the first home game at Progressive Field, full season ticket plans are still available. Perks of purchasing a full season package include:
- Postseason priority
- All-Star Week priority
- Significant cost savings over single same prices
- Annual season ticket holder autograph event
- And much more
The Indians host the Chicago White Sox for the home opener on April 1.
Tickets for all other games can be purchased online at Indians.com.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.