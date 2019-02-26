Cleveland police search for man seen punching 62-year-old woman during robbery attempt

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male seen violently striking a woman in a parking lot.
The victim told police that, just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, she saw a shadow approaching her while retrieving groceries from her car in a parking lot on East 156th Street. She tried to text her boyfriend to let her into his apartment building, but the suspect can be seen following her from behind.
The violent video shows the suspect punching her in the head and attempting to rob her of her car keys before fleeing on foot. Police say the victim fell to the ground screaming.
Paramedics treated the woman. She lost several teeth during the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police investigators at 216-623-5518.
