Cleveland police: 2 violent attacks reported in same East side parking lot in 3 days

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police released surveillance video showing two separate attacks on a 62- and a 70-year-old woman that occurred in the same parking lot in three days.
The attacks happened in an apartment building parking lot located at 125 East 156th Street.
The first incident was reported on Feb. 14 just before 6 p.m.
The victim was brushing snow from her car when the suspect approached her and pointed a submachine gun at her head.
While holding the woman at gunpoint, the suspect yelled, “B**** give me the car!"
The suspect took her vehicle, as well as her phone and, credit and debit card, and personal bag.
The second attack happened just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 16.
The victim told police that she was punched in the head while walking through the parking lot. Police say the suspect’s attempt to rob the woman was unsuccessful.
**WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some**
Police have not said if the incidents are related. There have no arrests announced linked to either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police investigators at 216-623-5518.
