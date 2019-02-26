Commuter Cast for Tuesday, Feb. 26

Commuter Cast for Tuesday, Feb. 26
By Randy Buffington | February 26, 2019

I-271 NB express lanes from I-90 to Wilson Mills are now open. An earlier closure forced drivers to use local lanes, but as you can see traffic is still a issue. Here is a live look from White Road. https://bit.ly/2XqletH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work or school this morning.

There is traffic getting through in the local and express lanes on I-271 at White Rd, which is between I-90 and Wilson Mills.

The entrance ramp to access the express lanes from I-90 in Willoughby Hills near Rt. 91 is currently blocked with police.

Jamie and Jeff covered early morning delays on the daily commuter cast.

Traffic is bumper to bumper toward Cleveland thanks to an accident on I-71 Northbound. Jeff Tanchak and Jamie Sullivan have the latest in today’s commuter cast https://bit.ly/2XqletH

An accident on I-71 Northbound had traffic backed up on West 25th Street.

The crash was cleared but still caused delays.

A number of schools are also closed this morning, see the full list here.

