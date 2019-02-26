Commuter Cast for Tuesday, Feb. 26

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work or school this morning.
There is traffic getting through in the local and express lanes on I-271 at White Rd, which is between I-90 and Wilson Mills.
The entrance ramp to access the express lanes from I-90 in Willoughby Hills near Rt. 91 is currently blocked with police.
Jamie and Jeff covered early morning delays on the daily commuter cast.
An accident on I-71 Northbound had traffic backed up on West 25th Street.
The crash was cleared but still caused delays.
A number of schools are also closed this morning, see the full list here.
