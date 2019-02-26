Drivers caught on new cameras illegally passing Mentor school buses are being ticketed every day

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Officials from Mentor Public Schools says violations for illegally passing school buses are being sent every day. Those drivers have been caught on the district’s new school bus cameras.
The stop-arm camera program went into effect in the middle of January.
Since the launch, 24 violations were sent to drivers via email by Mentor-on-the-Lake police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mentor Police Department.
- Bus 2 - Two violations
- Bus 6 - Six violations
- Bus 10 - Two violations
- Bus 12 - One violation
- Bus 18 - Two violations
- Bus 25 - Two violations
- Bus 55 - Two violations
- Bus 81 - Four violations
- Bus 88 - One violation
- Bus 109 - Two violations
Six other passing violations were reported, but the drivers could not be identified.
A driver was recently caught in the act illegally passing a bus in Mentor-on-the-Lake. Police say the driver was identified and issued a citation.
Despite the early success of the program, school officials say that not all of the cameras have been installed. Eventually, all of the district’s 78 school buses will be equipped with the stop-arm enforcement cameras.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.