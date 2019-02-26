First Energy says storm did massive damage to their system

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -First Energy has called in out of town crews to help get the power back on but some people may be waiting until Wednesday afternoon before they have power restored.
Chris Eck of First Energy tells us, “We are getting to the more laborious outage restorations, with each repair restoring fewer and fewer customers.”
In Bay Village small pockets of homes dealing with no power to refrigerators and no heat in their homes, some have brought in generators to get them through until crews can get to them.
“The wind storm, with 65 mph gusts for hours and hours, just did massive damage to our system, and we have thousands of locations we still need to visit to complete our work,” Eck said.
Chris Meckley of Bay Village is without power but fortunately is staying with a friend, she knew she was about to lose power on Sunday afternoon, “The power pole started moving, swaying, and the wire started jumping.”
The goal for power restoration is Wednesday early afternoon, but Eck says, “Some may go a bit beyond that time in the hardest-hit areas.”
