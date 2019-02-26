80-foot tree toppled over by heavy winds in Euclid

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several trees came crashing down Sunday night as a result of Heavy Winds passing through Northeast Ohio.
The owner tells Cleveland 19 he heard a loud crunching sound and he just knew then, that was his beloved tree.
“We got used to it. We had weddings with my kids posing underneath the tree. I’d take pictures as the leaves were changing. It really became a fixture of the house it seemed,” said Ron Powaski.
Powaski says the tree had been in his yard nearly half a century. He of course tried everything he could to make sure the Oak would remain upright, unfortunately to no avail.
“Every spring we had a deep fertilization in order to try and feed the roots. But apparently that didn’t work because it seems like the roots rotted away and you just can’t tell,”
Thankfully the house remains intact.
"It’s an old house and in those days, they apparently built them very well. The fireman who took us out of the house yesterday insisted if it had been a house built 20 years ago, then it probably would have gone right through it,"
Crews will soon be working to remove the tree because there’s a chance that it could roll, potentially causing more problems for the homeowner and surrounding neighbors.
