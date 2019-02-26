McCollum shines in homecoming

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a happy homecoming for C.J. McCollum, and another disappointment for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
McCollum, a native of Canton, OH, exploded for a game-high 35 points as the Portland Trail Blazers won in Clevleland 123-110.
McCollum hit 12 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 8 on three-pointers.
Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 27 points and 7 rebounds.
The win stops a 2-game winning streak for the Cavs, who visit the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Cleveland is now 14-47 on the season.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.