McCollum shines in homecoming
Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum (3) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Cleveland. Portland won 123-110. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak)
By Christopher Dellecese | February 25, 2019 at 11:08 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:08 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a happy homecoming for C.J. McCollum, and another disappointment for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McCollum, a native of Canton, OH, exploded for a game-high 35 points as the Portland Trail Blazers won in Clevleland 123-110.

McCollum hit 12 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 8 on three-pointers.

Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 27 points and 7 rebounds.

The win stops a 2-game winning streak for the Cavs, who visit the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Cleveland is now 14-47 on the season.

