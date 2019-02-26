No power, no water for days for trailer park in Chardon

CHARDON, OH (WOIO) -
The wicked winds spared no one last weekend. And for some it hit hard. Diane Hararsyn said the power went fast,
“It went out Sunday afternoon at about 1;30 and it has been out ever since,” Hararsyn said.
It happened at Leaders Mobile home park in Chardon.
When the lights went out everything else went, including the water.
“It was thirty-four degrees when I came back this afternoon” Bill Hararsyn who suffers from several aliments said.
Hararsyn said his fingers and toes were cold to the touch.
Diane Hararsyn and her husband, Bill, tried to tough it out with several other residents of the mobile home park.
Karen Wills lives in the park too. “I can’t take a shower, can’t go to the bathroom,” Wills said.
Several families went to Chardon United Methodist church, where there is food, a place to lay their heads and showers.
Lynn Kempf from the church said they have been preparing, they have showers at the church Kempt added.
“It allows us to be an official red cross emergency shelter,” Kempt added.
During this emergency they had no where to go but to the church where people care.
The cots are in a hall, the showers are around the corner and they are served three meals and snacks, an elderly woman said.
“They are wonderful, very wonderful people," a visitor to the church said. “Oh we were so grateful, grateful.”
The sheriff’s department sent out a tweet saying the power won’t be restored until Wednesday.
Lynne Kempf said it’s not a problem, in the house of God, all are welcome and adds,
“We won’t close until everyone is home,” Kempf said.