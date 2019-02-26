Northeast Ohio weather: Cold and wintry end to February

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Weak high pressure is over the area today. (The keyword is “weak.”) An upper level disturbance passing through the area has been facilitating in the development of occasional, light, lake enhanced snow showers. Low pressure will move over northern Ohio tomorrow. High pressure will make a brief return for the tail end of the work week. Another system will be nearing the region on Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! From the moment I arrived, Jeff has always told me, “The number one rule of lake effect is that it always lasts longer than the models say it will.” This has, once again, proven to be true today. Light, lake enhanced snow has been drifting through the area all day.
So, when will it end? By sunset (6:14 PM) most of us should be dry.
Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly fall to about 20°. We’ll stay there for most of the night.
Unfortunately, we’re not totally done with the snow just yet. Some patchy flurries will develop after midnight.
Wintry Wednesday Ahead:
We’re not going to see a ton of snow tomorrow. However, I am expecting light, occasional snow showers throughout the day. The areas most likely to see these will be north of Akron. The farther south you go, the less likely you are to see snow tomorrow.
Despite the shot for snow, we should get a little warmer Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. A few spots may hit the 40° mark.
Accumulation Forecast:
With occasional, light snow in the forecast from very late tonight through tomorrow, how much are we expecting? Not a whole heck of a lot.
The Primary Snow Belt from Lake County east to Ashtabula and south to northern Geauga County: 2” – 4”
The lakeshore from Ottawa County east to northern Lorain County, Cuyahoga County, central and southern Geauga County, Trumbull County, and northern Portage County: Trace to 1”
Everyone else: Little to nothing
Dry End To The Work Week:
At this time, we are forecasting a dry and somewhat seasonable ending to the work week.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Friday may feature a few more peeks of sun than Thursday. We’ll see.
Thursday’s high: 34°
Friday’s high: 41°
Friday is the first day of March! Low 40s are considered normal for that date. That will be a nice change of pace, huh?
Weekend Outlook:
This may be the first weekend of March, but it is not shaping up to be a warm or Spring-like one.
We’re forecasting snow showers on Saturday. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s.
Lake snow showers will move over the region on Sunday. We’ll spend most of our day in the low 20s. Brr!
