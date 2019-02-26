Northeast Ohio Weather: A little morning snow

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The wind is much lighter today, but it is going to be cold for this time of year. A disturbance rolling through this morning is giving us some flurries in spots. It is just cold enough for some light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. A trace to 2 inches of snow is forecast east of Cleveland. Some sunshine will begin to mix in by afternoon. Temperatures only warm in the mid 20s along the lakeshore counties and near 30 degrees farther inland. An area of low pressure will track across Southern Ohio tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Clouds return tonight with overnight flurries developing. Some light snow and flurries will greet you tomorrow morning. As temperatures warm above 40 degrees, it will change to a light winter mix across the area in the afternoon. Best lift, again, will be mainly along the lakeshore counties.