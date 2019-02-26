Police searching for 3 boys who left Cleveland youth and family group home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three boys who left the Cleveland Christian Home on Monday afternoon.
The boys have been identified as:
Antoine Wright, 13 years old
Anthony Schade, 12 years old
Jeremiah Baker, 17 years old
Police say all three boys were last seen walking on Denison Avenue near West 73rd Street.
Anyone with information regarding the boys’ location should contact the Cleveland Police First District detectives at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.
This story will be updated.
