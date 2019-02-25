Rain, warmer temps sends Overton Park snakes searching for higher ground

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The snakes at Overton Park were out in force this weekend.
Park officials say some of the park’s snakes moved to higher ground in search of a dry perch after the soil was saturated by last week’s rain. They say several species are native to the park. Rat snakes are the biggest of the bunch, and all are non-venomous except for copperheads.
A Facebook user claims to have captured pictures of snakes clinging to tree branches along a walking trail in Overton Park.
Curators at the Memphis Zoo identified the snakes in the photos as a gray rat snake and a copperhead. Rat snakes can grow up to 7 feet long.
Zoo officials say it’s not uncommon to see snakes in the area and that warmer weekend temperatures got the snakes out and moving earlier than usual. They typically don’t come out until the end of April.
Park officials say the snakes usually disappear off the trail once the ground dries up. They advise people and pets to stay on marked trails at all times.
