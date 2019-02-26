Sunny Side Up: Should Youtube do more to monitor kids’ content?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
According to reports, the video instructed the viewer how to slice their wrists in the middle of a childrens’ cartoon.
The video has since been taken down.
A spokesperson at Youtube released this statement following the controversy:
“We work to make the videos in YouTube Kids family-friendly and take feedback very seriously. We appreciate people drawing problematic content to our attention, and make it possible for anyone to flag a video. Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don’t belong in the app are removed. We’ve also been investing in new controls for parents including the ability to hand pick videos and channels in the app. We are making constant improvements to our systems and recognize there’s more work to do.”
