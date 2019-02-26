Suspect throws brick through Richmond Heights Subway window, takes off with store safe (video)

Suspect throws brick through Richmond Heights Subway window, takes off with store safe (video)
Richmond Heights Subway robbed, man escapes on foot with store safe
By Michael Dakota | February 26, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:44 PM

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - It wasn’t on the menu but that didn’t appear to stop one man from throwing a brick through the window of a Richmond Heights Subway restaurant and getting away with the store’s safe.

The Richmond Heights Police Department released a surveillance photo from a Subway breaking and entering incident on Feb. 24, police are asking for help identifying the man.
The Richmond Heights Police Department released a surveillance photo from a Subway breaking and entering incident on Feb. 24, police are asking for help identifying the man.

On Feb. 24 at approximately 4:30 a.m. the Richmond Heights Police Department reported an African American male suspect threw a brick through the front window of the Highland Road Subway and took off on foot with a safe.

The Richmond Heights police published a surveillance photo and a video of the man walking down the sidewalk with the stolen safe.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact RHPD Detective Bureau at (216) 486-1234. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

Subway Breaking and Entering/Theft

On 02/24/2019 at approximately 4:30 AM an African American male suspect threw a brick through the front window of Subway on Highland Rd. The male then entered the business through the window. Once inside, the male removed a safe and and fled from the scene on foot. Please view the attached videos and photo and contact the RHPD Detective Bureau at 216-486-1234 if you are able to identify the male or have any other information about this incident. You may choose to remain anonymous.

Posted by Richmond Heights Police Department on Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.