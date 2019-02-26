Suspect throws brick through Richmond Heights Subway window, takes off with store safe (video)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - It wasn’t on the menu but that didn’t appear to stop one man from throwing a brick through the window of a Richmond Heights Subway restaurant and getting away with the store’s safe.
On Feb. 24 at approximately 4:30 a.m. the Richmond Heights Police Department reported an African American male suspect threw a brick through the front window of the Highland Road Subway and took off on foot with a safe.
The Richmond Heights police published a surveillance photo and a video of the man walking down the sidewalk with the stolen safe.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact RHPD Detective Bureau at (216) 486-1234. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.
