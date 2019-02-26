Suspect throws brick through Richmond Heights Subway window, takes off with store safe (video)

On 02/24/2019 at approximately 4:30 AM an African American male suspect threw a brick through the front window of Subway on Highland Rd. The male then entered the business through the window. Once inside, the male removed a safe and and fled from the scene on foot. Please view the attached videos and photo and contact the RHPD Detective Bureau at 216-486-1234 if you are able to identify the male or have any other information about this incident. You may choose to remain anonymous.