The Taste Buds remember Cleveland food critic Joe Crea and preview new concessions this season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News’ weekly video podcast about all things food.
Sadly, the show this week takes on a somber tone, as the trio of food experts remember Joe Crea, long-time food writer and critic for The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com.
Crea passed away last week after battling cancer for some time. He was just shy of 69.
Chef David Kocab and Chef Mytro will join Jen Picciano in sharing memories and discussing Crea’s deep influence on the local culinary scene and restaurant industry. The trio will be joined on the phone by Chef Zack Bruell. He was a close friend of Crea and will be a pallbearer at his funeral this week.
In other recent news and notes in the industry, Cedar Point announced some new food offerings in the park this season and Saucy Brew Works moved in at Quicken Loans Arena, replacing Quaker Steak and Lube.
