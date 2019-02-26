‘That’s a problem’: Investigation finds police agencies failing to report hate crime data

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - From murders to attempted bombings, hate crimes across the country are being underreported.
Congress requires the federal government to collect data on hate crimes, but it doesn’t require local and state law enforcement agencies to actually report those numbers to the government.
Experts say that’s a serious problem.
“They talk about all these numbers as if they’re accurate, as if they’re correct – and they’re not,” said Cynthia Deitle, a former FBI agent who spent two decades with the agency, including 10 years working specifically on hate crimes.
“If I were a chief or a sheriff or special agent in charge at the FBI, that’s what would worry me… [that] I don’t know. I don’t know what’s happening in my jurisdiction or my territory,” said Deitle. “I don’t know if I have a problem that’s going to manifest itself in a Dylann Roof in Charleston. I don’t know because no one’s given me data I can rely upon.”
The Cleveland 19 Investigative Unit found several local incidents that were condemned as hate crimes by public officials and community activists but fail to appear in FBI Hate Crime Statistics.
Tonight on Cleveland 19 News at 11, we take a look at some of the crimes that aren’t being counted and which local law enforcement agencies aren’t submitting their numbers.
