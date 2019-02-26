Thousands without power in Solon and surrounding areas, possibly until Thursday

A number of homes aren't expected to be restored until Thursday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. (HNN Graphics)
By Randy Buffington | February 26, 2019 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 5:22 AM

SOLON, OH (WOIO) - Nearly 500 homes are without power in Solon and it could remain a problem until Wednesday afternoon.

The widespread outages is the result of strong winds that swept across Northeast Ohio over the weekend; knocking down trees and power lines along the way.

Power in parts of Summit and Medina counties is not expected to be restored until Thursday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

Restoration for portions of Cuyahoga and Lake counties is expected to be completed by Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

A number of homes are awaiting dispatch with causes from inclement weather to tree damage.

[ MAP & ESTIMATES: FirstEnergy power outages in Northeast Ohio ]

Thankfully, the wind is much lighter today, but it is going to be cold for this time of year.

