Thousands without power in Solon and surrounding areas, possibly until Thursday

SOLON, OH (WOIO) - Nearly 500 homes are without power in Solon and it could remain a problem until Wednesday afternoon.
The widespread outages is the result of strong winds that swept across Northeast Ohio over the weekend; knocking down trees and power lines along the way.
Power in parts of Summit and Medina counties is not expected to be restored until Thursday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.
Restoration for portions of Cuyahoga and Lake counties is expected to be completed by Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.
A number of homes are awaiting dispatch with causes from inclement weather to tree damage.
Thankfully, the wind is much lighter today, but it is going to be cold for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.