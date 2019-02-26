Trial begins for woman, her boyfriend indicted in murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sierra Day, the mother of Aniya Day-Garrett, along with her boyfriend Deonte Lewis are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after being indicted in connection to the 4-year-old’s murder.
The trial is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Both Day and Lewis are charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence.
“The abuse suffered by this child is among the worst we have seen,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “We intend to seek justice for Aniya.”
Euclid police and paramedics initially responded to Day’s 911 call in March 2018 about her sick child who stopped breathing. The young girl was taken to Euclid Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to the indictment, the Day-Garrett was malnourished, had bruises to her face, burns on her body, and was tortured and restrained for periods of time.
Cleveland 19 News reporter Harry Boomer is in the courtroom on Tuesday. Updates will be provided when they become available.
