Veteran denied simple procedure at Cleveland VA Hospital.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “It’s over and above what I need. It’s not proper.” That is the way Kathy Morrison describes her situation. She is a Navy veteran and says the treatment she got at the VA is a real pain. Actually a pain in her knee. It began to hurt, so she asked the Chiropractor she works for about the knee. He said she needed an MRI, It’s a meniscus problem. She was turned down for the MRI at the VA so paid $350 to have it done privately. It confirmed her boss’s diagnosis. The meniscus is torn and out of place. Dislocated.