Veteran denied simple procedure at Cleveland VA Hospital.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “It’s over and above what I need. It’s not proper.” That is the way Kathy Morrison describes her situation. She is a Navy veteran and says the treatment she got at the VA is a real pain. Actually a pain in her knee. It began to hurt, so she asked the Chiropractor she works for about the knee. He said she needed an MRI, It’s a meniscus problem. She was turned down for the MRI at the VA so paid $350 to have it done privately. It confirmed her boss’s diagnosis. The meniscus is torn and out of place. Dislocated.
What happened next is at the heart of Morrison’s complaint. The VA said it would not do a simple arthroscopic meniscus repair. Because she has some arthritis in her knees all they would consider was a total knee replacement. A major surgery with long painful recovery. She declined the operation.
She continued to research the issue, and also talked to another vet who was denied a meniscus repair for the same reason. That veteran had it done privately. Morrison quoted what she was told “Had an MRI, had surgery and therapy but that meant she had to pay the co-pays on something that should have been done inside the VA. Clip, clip you’re done and I don’t understand.”
Regarding her case Morrison says “To me it’s like I have a hang nail but lets take off the toe. Paperwork clearly details Morrison’s complaints and her request for a review which was granted. She was asked “without seeing you again they turned you down again?” She answered “Right. No visit with a doctor. No arthroscopic testing just look at an MRI and go, no.”
Doctors can disagree. That is understood. But Morrison’s story has a thread we’ve heard in all the stories we’ve done on the VA’s great treatment in the outpatient clinics “Every one of my doctors there are great, the nurses.” The stories change about the Stokes Hospital in Cleveland. Morrison believes “it just seems like you’re a number and we don’t have time for you.”
