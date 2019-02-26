Video shows aftermath of chase with Cleveland shooting suspect that ended with crash, 6 injured children

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police released video showing the aftermath of a chase with a shooting suspect who was trying to get away with six kids inside the car.
On the police body camera video, Ernest Banks can be seen hanging out of the driver’s side window after crashing into a parked car at the intersection of East 21st Street and Superior Avenue on Feb. 15.
Police accuse Banks of shooting at a man at an East side gas station and leading police on a chase in downtown Cleveland moments before the violent crash.
A woman, identified as Naijah Watson, and six children were in the SUV with Banks at the time of the crash. All of the children were rushed to area hospitals with various injuries.
Banks appeared in court on Tuesday on charges that included felonious assault and failure to comply with police orders. Bond was set at $100,000. His next appearance is scheduled for March 1.
Watson has been charged with child endangering and felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned on March 7.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.