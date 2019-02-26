West Park McDonald’s robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects wearing skull caps and masks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for the two armed suspects who robbed the McDonald’s in the West Park neighborhood.
According to officers, the robbery happened around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the restaurant located at 3782 West 150th Street.
Cleveland police said one of the suspects was armed with a shotgun and the other was armed with a black handgun.
The suspects were both wearing skull caps and masks.
One suspect wore a dark colored jacket and the second suspect wore a black jacket with red stripes on the sleeve.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the gunmen fled on foot eastbound towards the old K-mart across the street.
If you recognize the men in the flyer, please contact First District Detective Hutchinson at 216-623-5118.
