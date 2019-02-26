Workers free semi-truck wedged under railroad bridge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A semi-truck got stuck under a railroad bridge in Little Italy on Monday, Feb. 25.
The truck was wedged in so tight that the tow truck had a very difficult time pulling the truck out.
The vehicle was stuck for nearly 13 hours and wasn’t freed by crews until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The official height of the passing was 12 feet-6 inches.
Location: East 119th and Mayfield
Workers had to block off the road to fix the issue, but the road is now back open for drivers.
