You think you’re ready for spring? These spring scams make the rounds every year in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -With spring around the corner it also means scammer are waiting there too hoping you’ll make a mistake and fall into a scam.
“Some types of scams are exclusive to the season (e.g. storm chasers, Spring break scams, Travel scams, job scams hoping to trap someone looking for a summer job),” according to Sue McConnell from the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland (BBB). “And, of course, once the weather breaks, scammers that prey upon homeowners, like itinerant pavers and home improvement cons surface.”
Some parents and students are in the process of planning spring break vacations and they are also prime targets.
Here are four spring scams the BBB wants to remind you of so you don’t become a victim:
-Low priced accommodations advertised on Craigslist or similar sites that require payment in advice by wire transfer. Renter arrives to find the property is not available/owner was not renting it.
-Also low cost travel offers to warm climates that do not disclose all conditions or costs (e.g. not available during peak travel times, restrictive cancellation policy, various extra fees).
-Family emergency (aka Grandparents Scams) - Warn spring breakers to avoid posting travel plans on social media sites. Hackers can easily know you are out of town and set your family up for a scam. Family member receives a call supposedly from a grandchild, niece, or nephew claiming to need money quickly due to an auto accident, arrest, etc. Relative is urged to wire money to someone to pay for attorney, bail, medical bills.
-Door-to-door storm chasers offering “free” roofs, tree removal, etc. following severe storms. Unethical contractors offering to do repairs and require large deposits in advance. The BBB recommends never giving a contractor more than one-third of the cost of the project as a deposit. Payments can be made while the project progresses.
-Callers claiming to be from IRS threatening arrest and legal action if you do not immediately pay delinquent taxes. Typically request payment via gift cards.
-Texts claiming to be from IRS. Since many people are expecting refunds, scammers will also reach out hoping to get consumers to provide personal info (SSN, bank account numbers) in order to receive the refund.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.