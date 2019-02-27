Akron police looking for suspect who attempted to fill a fake prescription

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted to fill a fake prescription for a controlled narcotic.
The incident occurred at the Acme Pharmacy on Market Street around 6:30 on the evening of Feb. 19.
The suspect is described as a black male, age 20-25, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, 150-175 pounds, with a medium building, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Detective P. Leonard at 330-375-2602; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.
Call 911 if you see the suspect—do not approach.
