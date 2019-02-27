Cleveland art exhibit attracts star-studded guests behind good cause (photos/video)

View this post on Instagram

Had an amazing time this past weekend speaking at @MOCACleveland w/ @kodaklens. Glad I was able to see Lenny’s first museum exhibition of his work and even got shot by the man himself on the famous gold couch. Shoutout to all of the other amazing artists exhibiting their work including @lupefiasco, @toniacalderon, @caleblee81, @sew_trill, @b_art1, @theartofalbaseer, and more. Be sure to support these artists! Lastly congrats to @steadyfloh on a great event and bringing your city together to experience something different. Art matters. Photos by @mattshifflerphoto