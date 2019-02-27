Cleveland art exhibit attracts star-studded guests behind good cause (photos/video)

Cleveland art exhibit attracts star-studded guests for a good cause
By Randy Buffington | February 27, 2019 at 6:23 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 6:23 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last weekend’s HeART of the Cocktail was the talk of the town, bringing a wave of bold expression and culture to Cleveland’s Art District.

The event was a two-day art exhibit held at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Cleveland native and FLOH Vodka founder Jacques Evans organized the event, showcasing his brand, with free flowing vodka available for those in attendance.

The show was a combination of international and Cleveland bred artists displaying what happens when art and the brand collide.

Among the special guests were Lenny Santiago, Everette Taylor, Al Baseer Holly, and Robert Peterson.

"It’s super important for me to create something I’m passionate about, something thats real, something that’s organic. - and that’s beautiful black people.”
Robert Peterson, acclaimed artist

Rappers Jadakiss and Fabolous were among the hundreds that attended over the weekend.

On the last weekend of February black elegance was a strong undertone.

“I’m here to support my brother Jacques,” Jadakiss said smiling.

The rapper went on to say that the pieces inspired him to potentially collaborate on cover art with a few of the featured artists down the road.

Fabolous talked about the importance of black entrepreneurs and Evans being an strong example for the city.

“It shows them that you can be an entrepreneur, you can successfully build a business and have people support it.” 
Fabolous, rapper

Cleveland artists were well represented at the event as well:

The best part about the exhibit was that the proceeds went back to the community.

[ The revenue made from the event went to Evans’ Golden Opportunity Foundation. ]

An organization that provides mentorship and financing to high school entrepreneurs to start businesses of their own.

Find out more about the initiative below:

Floh Vodka C.E.O. Jacques Evans is helping his hometown in more ways than one

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.