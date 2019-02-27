Cleveland art exhibit attracts star-studded guests behind good cause (photos/video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last weekend’s HeART of the Cocktail was the talk of the town, bringing a wave of bold expression and culture to Cleveland’s Art District.
The event was a two-day art exhibit held at the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Cleveland native and FLOH Vodka founder Jacques Evans organized the event, showcasing his brand, with free flowing vodka available for those in attendance.
The show was a combination of international and Cleveland bred artists displaying what happens when art and the brand collide.
Among the special guests were Lenny Santiago, Everette Taylor, Al Baseer Holly, and Robert Peterson.
Rappers Jadakiss and Fabolous were among the hundreds that attended over the weekend.
“I’m here to support my brother Jacques,” Jadakiss said smiling.
The rapper went on to say that the pieces inspired him to potentially collaborate on cover art with a few of the featured artists down the road.
Fabolous talked about the importance of black entrepreneurs and Evans being an strong example for the city.
Cleveland artists were well represented at the event as well:
The best part about the exhibit was that the proceeds went back to the community.
An organization that provides mentorship and financing to high school entrepreneurs to start businesses of their own.
Find out more about the initiative below:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.