Cleveland firefighter back in court after being arrested 3 times in 2 days at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A battalion chief for the Cleveland Fire Department who appeared in court two weeks ago to face charges of disorderly conduct will be back in court today.
William Graham, a 30-year veteran of the department, is facing a third charge of disorderly conduct.
Graham pled no contest to two count of disorderly conduct on Feb. 13 and was fined $100 and court costs. He’s been on restrictive duty at the fire department where his annual salary is close to $100,000.
The charges stem from three arrests that took place earlier this month at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Flight crews told police Graham appeared to be intoxicated and wasn’t following instructions during a flight. The first arrest was Feb. 11. The other two were Feb. 12.
JetBlue issued the following statement after the incidents.
“On (Monday), February 11, a customer was removed from Flight 440 prior to departure in Cleveland after the crew reported the customer showed signs of intoxication. The customer was rebooked on a later flight pending crew memberevaluation. After their removal, the customer became disruptive in the gate area and local law enforcement responded. On (Tuesday), February 12, the customer was met and evaluated by airport crewmembers before being allowed to board their rebooked flight 657. Shortly after the plane began taxiing for departure, the crew reported the customer failed to follow safety instructions while taxiing and was causing a disturbance. Flight 657 returned to the gate and was met by local authorities where the customer was removed and refunded their fare.”
