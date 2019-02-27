Cleveland firefighter back in court after being arrested 3 times in 2 days at Cleveland Hopkins

“On (Monday), February 11, a customer was removed from Flight 440 prior to departure in Cleveland after the crew reported the customer showed signs of intoxication. The customer was rebooked on a later flight pending crew memberevaluation. After their removal, the customer became disruptive in the gate area and local law enforcement responded. On (Tuesday), February 12, the customer was met and evaluated by airport crewmembers before being allowed to board their rebooked flight 657. Shortly after the plane began taxiing for departure, the crew reported the customer failed to follow safety instructions while taxiing and was causing a disturbance. Flight 657 returned to the gate and was met by local authorities where the customer was removed and refunded their fare.”