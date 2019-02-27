1 dead after head-on collision with semi-trailer, I-77 reopens in Green

GREEN, OH (WOIO) - One man is dead after an early-morning head-on collision with a semi-trailer.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-77 around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The Green Fire Department also responded to the accident near the Arlington Road exit.
According to SCSO, a man driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre attempted to get on I-77 by turning onto the exit ramp and ended up traveling north in the southbound lanes.
The LeSabre was immediately struck by the semi-trailer and the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.
We’re told the driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and it is still unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The accident has since been cleared and all lanes are now open.
