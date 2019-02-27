Disease-causing organisms may be present in Stark County water supply

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sanitary Engineering Department is warning residents in the Lake Township area about the possible presence of disease-causing organisms in the community’s water supply.
A low pressure event may have allowed the organisms to enter the water supply.
Customers in the area from Brumbaugh to Pontius Street, east and west to Hoover Estates and Edison Street are urged to boil their water before using or use bottled water.
Until further notice, boiled or bottled water should be used for:
- Drinking
- Making ice
- Brushing teeth
- Washing dishes
- Food preparation
People with weak immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk of becoming ill.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, there has been no evidence that shows the water system is contaminated.
The Stark County Metropolitan Water District is investigating and correcting the problem as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.