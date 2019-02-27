Dog stolen during home break-in reunited with owner in Ohio over a year later

MAHONING COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A dog that was stolen a year and a half ago has been reunited in Ohio with her owner.
The Mahoning County Dog Warden says Journey was taken in September 2017 when she was 13 weeks old while her owner’s home was broken into.
Now, thanks to Journey’s implanted microchip, she was found in February 2019 and has since been returned to her rightful owner.
“That microchip did its job!,” the owner wrote on Facebook.
A microchip is not a GPS tracking device, but serves as a scannable identification system if a dog is ever lost.
