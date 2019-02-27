East Cleveland man arrested for robbery, car theft

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - Brunswick police have arrested an East Cleveland man and a female accomplice on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 21.
Officers responded to a reported robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in the 3500 block of Grafton Road around 5:45 p.m.
At the scene they found a 20-year-old victim who sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Two days later, the stolen vehicle was recovered by the Cleveland Division of Police. Deon Brown, 22 of East Cleveland, and Antonia Plumlee, 18 of Hinckley, were identified as suspects at that time.
On Feb. 26, Brunswick police officers located Brown at a residence in East Cleveland. He was arrested and charged with robbery.
Plumlee was also arrested and charged with complicity to commit robbery.
Both suspects were transported to Brunswick City Jail for processing and were later transported to the Medina County Jail.
