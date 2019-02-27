Fairview Park police seek violent criminal who fought officer, stole more than $1,000 worth of meat

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - Police in Fairview Park are trying to locate a suspect connected to a series of meat thefts valued in excess of $1,000.
Anthony Paradise was stopped by an undercover Fairview Park police officer on Feb. 26 at Earth Fare groceries at 3450 Westgate Mall for stealing meat from the store.
The 49-year-old Cleveland man fought with the officer before finally being able to escape with the meat.
Paradise has been under surveillance since early February for multiple meat thefts, Fairview Park police said.
Police describe Paradise as a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes.
Paradise has an extensive and violent criminal history with previous offenses that include felonious assault, kidnapping, and robbery. There are numerous warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with information regarding Paradise’s location should contact the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.
