Former Twinsburg High School student arrested for bringing gun, marijuana on school grounds; current student also charged

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Police Chief Noga said additional officers were sent to Twinsburg High School due to a reported rumor of a possible fight circulating around social media at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
While in the area, an officer reportedly saw two teens on the service driveway between the Fitness Center and the high school and believed they should not be where they were.
Chief Noga said the officer approached the teens and asked what they were doing.
The 17-year-old boy told the officer that he was not supposed to be on school property because he was previously expelled, but he needed a ride home, according to the report.
Based on the statement that he was not supposed to be on school property, the officer conducted a pat-down search and found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in his coat jacket and a small amount of marijuana, Chief Noga said.
The report states a small amount of marijuana was also found on the 16-year-old Twinsburg High School student.
Chief Noga said the 17-year-old, who currently lives in Hudson, was charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm into a school safety zone, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana.
He was reportedly transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The 16-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and released to a relative, according to the report.
In a statement to the Twinsburg High School community, Chief Noga said:
"I want to assure the community that there was no direct threat of ANY kind to Twinsburg High School today. The presence of these two juveniles on school grounds at the time police presence was increased due to the social media rumor was purely coincidental. Simply, an observant officer noticed two juveniles that he thought did not belong on school property and took immediate action. The safety of our students is of utmost importance to the Twinsburg Police Department and we will always take the necessary steps to ensure that safety.
This is also a good time to remind our community that the use of social media to speculate or spread rumors is just wrong. I’m incredibly disappointed in the inaccurate information I have been told is currently spreading on social media as I write this. For those who posted without knowing any of the facts, you have done nothing more than create panic in our community. I understand that you want to know as much as you can as soon as you can but the speed at which people want information today has become so quick that releasing accurate information is becoming more and more challenging. Our community has always trusted my leadership and judgment when it comes to releasing what information I can when I can. To do that requires time to ensure accurate information is released. I would rather take a little extra time to make sure you have the accurate facts rather than release incomplete information more quickly. Now you have accurate information a little over 2 1/2 hours after the incident occurred. I call on each of you to really think before you post something you are not sure is even remotely accurate."
