Former Twinsburg High School student arrested for bringing gun, marijuana on school grounds; current student also charged

This is also a good time to remind our community that the use of social media to speculate or spread rumors is just wrong. I’m incredibly disappointed in the inaccurate information I have been told is currently spreading on social media as I write this. For those who posted without knowing any of the facts, you have done nothing more than create panic in our community. I understand that you want to know as much as you can as soon as you can but the speed at which people want information today has become so quick that releasing accurate information is becoming more and more challenging. Our community has always trusted my leadership and judgment when it comes to releasing what information I can when I can. To do that requires time to ensure accurate information is released. I would rather take a little extra time to make sure you have the accurate facts rather than release incomplete information more quickly. Now you have accurate information a little over 2 1/2 hours after the incident occurred. I call on each of you to really think before you post something you are not sure is even remotely accurate."