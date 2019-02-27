Holy Name High School closed Wednesday due to threat

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Holy Name High School was closed Wednesday due to a threat against the school community.
According to school officials, the administration contacted Parma Heights police after learning of the threat.
Due to when the information was received and what school officials said was the “rapid spread of misinformation on social media”, the decision was made to cancel classes.
Later Wednesday morning, Parma Heights police determined the threat was not credible.
Classes will be in session on Thursday, Feb. 28.
