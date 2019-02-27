‘Is it potentially deadly? Absolutely’: Doctors testify on Capitol Hill about threat of measles outbreaks in US

(CNN) – In the first two months of 2019, at least 159 cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these cases have occurred in 10 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
In 2018, there were 372 confirmed cases in 25 states and Washington, D.C.
“Is it potentially deadly? Absolutely,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told congressional leaders Wednesday.
Lawmakers were on Capitol Hill discussing the outbreak, which has been called “a growing public health threat.”
During the hearing, House representatives talked to experts who focused on the need for vaccinations as the primary prevention tool.
Doctors from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health told congressional leaders that despite the eradication of the virus in the U.S., measles continues to circulate globally, posing a threat to unvaccinated children.
“Most of the cases that we’re seeing are in unvaccinated communities,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). “Measles is so incredibly contagious, and it can spread really quickly, so yes, we should be concerned.”
But there are some, including people attending the hearing, who believe vaccinations may cause negative side effects.
“I’ve heard some parents claim that measles vaccines can cause brain inflammation known as encephalitis. Is that true?” asked Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-KY.
Messonnier answered, “In healthy children, MMR vaccine does not cause brain swelling or encephalitis.”
The doctor said encephalitis could potentially happen to unhealthy children. She added that patients should talk to their doctor about their or their child's personal risk for rare side effects.
Lawmakers also discussed concerns around the spread of medically inaccurate information online relating to the measles vaccine – and whether addressing that misinformation might be a way to stop outbreaks before they start.
“We shouldn't be criticizing people who get this information that’s false because they may not know it’s false,” Fauci said. “We need to try and continue to educate them to show them what the true evidence base is.”
Doctors said anyone who has concerns about a particular vaccine or the recommended vaccine schedule should discuss those with their child’s pediatrician.
"Vaccine hesitancy is the result of a misunderstanding of the risk and seriousness of disease, combined with misinformation regarding the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” Messonnier said. “However, the specific issues fueling hesitancy varies by community. Because vaccine hesitancy remains a highly localized issue, the strategy to address these issues need to be local with support from CDC. Strong immunization programs at the state and local levels are critical to understanding the specific issues and empowering local action."
