1968 Life magazine with Beatles on cover returned to Cuyahoga County library with check covering late fees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Public Library system are thanking the person who returned a “borrowed” September 1968 edition of Life magazine.
The person who returned the magazine admitted to stealing the edition, which is graced on the cover by the Beatles, and included a $100 money order to pay for late fees.
“I stole the magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee,” the anonymous Beatles fan wrote.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library posted on Facebook, “Thank you for returning it this week and clearing your conscience.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.