No charges will be filed in the motocross accident at the Summit County Fairgrounds that injured 7 people, police say

TALLMADGE, OH (WOIO) - Police announced Wednesday they will not charge the motorcycle rider who crashed into the crowd at an indoor motocross event.
The competition was held on Feb. 23 at the Summit County Fairgrounds.
The rider has been identified as William Blair, 30, of Canton.
According to Tallmadge police, Blair struck a wall while maneuvering eastbound through the moguls.
He then came partially off the bike and his right hand turned the throttle, causing the bike to accelerate through the plywood wall, the crowd, and into the exterior wall, said police.
A total of seven people were injured.
Blair and three other people were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Blair, Anthony Sero, Madilyn Pettit and Tyler Minster have all been treated and released.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.