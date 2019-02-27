Northeast Ohio Weather: A little snow or rain today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An area of low pressure in Central Illinois this morning will track fairly close to Cleveland later this afternoon. The system is relatively weak and will not give us heavy rain or snow. There is a little light snow happening mainly east of Cleveland with this system. Snow amounts will be minor. As the center of the system approaches us later today, I do have a few mixed rain and snow showers in the forecast. Temperatures will be milder than yesterday. Colder air builds in tonight as we gradually break up the clouds. I have us dry tomorrow, but not very warm. A mostly cloudy sky can be expected.