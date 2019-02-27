Parma residents remain weary, waiting for power to be restored

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - The power crunch continues.
Three days after a windstorm, people are still without power and are cold, weary and impatient.
Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio are still without power, according to FirstEnergy.
Robert Urban is running a generator outside his Parma home, but says each day, the temperatures are dropping significantly inside his house.
“I got one heater going and a light,” he said.
His neighbor, a couple streets over, is using a generator too.
Michael McGlynn is having just terrible luck this week. On Monday, he talked to Cleveland 19 when winds pushed part of a brick wall onto his vehicle.
“It crushed my pickup truck,” he said.
Then, we discovered McGlynn lives in one of the biggest neighborhoods that lost power.
The good news is that friends let him borrow the generators. He says one is keeping the refrigerator on. The other is running the furnace and one living room light.
“It’s a struggle,” he said. “Everybody’s in one room. You know might as well be in a cabin.”
As they watch the linemen work, neither McGlynn nor Urban is angry; just anxious.
Urban said, “It was a bad storm, but otherwise, they’re doing their job. If only they could do it a little quicker.”
McGlynn says, last he heard, the power was expected to be restored at midnight Wednesday.
Cleveland 19 News will provide updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.