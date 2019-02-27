Police searching for man who robbed Dollar Bank in Eastlake

By Amber Cole | February 27, 2019 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:42 AM

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Police are are searching for a male suspect who robbed a bank in Eastlake on Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar Bank at 34829 Vine St. around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Eastlake police, the man claimed to have a weapon and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s—between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 inches tall.

Police said he left the bank on foot and entered a waiting car, possibly a light blue or silver Mazda 3.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

