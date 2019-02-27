Police searching for man who robbed Dollar Bank in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Police are are searching for a male suspect who robbed a bank in Eastlake on Monday.
The robbery occurred at the Dollar Bank at 34829 Vine St. around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to Eastlake police, the man claimed to have a weapon and demanded money from the teller.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s—between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 inches tall.
Police said he left the bank on foot and entered a waiting car, possibly a light blue or silver Mazda 3.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.
