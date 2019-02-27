Pretrial hearing in the murder trial of 4 year-old Aniya Day Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -It has been nearly a year since the death of four year old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The little girl’s mother and boyfriend were in court today charged with her murder.
Cleveland 19 was there with a look at the case that forced Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio to take a closer look at abuse reporting, and how those claims are investigated.
Justice for 4-year-old Aniya Fay Garrett took one more step this afternoon.
Sierra Day, Aniya’s mother, and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, fought in court to have separate trials.
That motion was denied.
“If they had a better system in place, my daughter Aniya would be here today,” Aniya’s father Mickhal Garrett said.
A grieving father fighting for justice, fighting to avenge the horrific treatment, some said torture, of his 4-year-old daughter Aniya Day Garrett.
Her mother, Sierra Day, and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis remain in jail, charged with the murder of this precious little angel.
Court records show Aniya was malnourished, had bruises to her face and burns on her body and was tied up like an animal for periods of times.
A precious moment caught on video was shared with Cleveland 19.
The video shows Mickhal Garrett and his daughter riding together in the car.
“I’m gonna ask you one more time, okay, you want to go home to mommy? You wanna go with me? Okay baby, come with daddy, I love you," Garrett told his daughter.
Mickhal Garrett had been trying to get custody for more than four years. He believes his efforts were thwarted by a system that let his daughter’s fate fall through the cracks.
In the wake of Aniya’s death and based on a panel’s recommendations the Department of Children and Family Services promised changes.
The department promised to hire 12 additional case workers to reduce the current caseload carried by each individual staff member, restore funding with a collaborative group that was cut, as well as work closely with local police and the community.
The department promised to start a program that would educate people who work at day care centers about abuse and neglect.
The DCFS says it will make every effort to interview the entire family when investigating an allegation of abuse.
Since his daughter’s death Garrett has become a strong advocate for children.
Attorneys for Lewis and Day moved to suppress evidence gathered when the pair were interrogated shortly after they were arrested.
Judge Timothy McCormack said he will consider what evidence to allow on a case-by-case basis during the trial.
Jury selection will start on Wednesday morning. That may take several days.
