‘Somebody is going to get killed’: Cleveland councilman calls out apartment management after violent attacks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Imagine not feeling safe enough to leave your home.
"I keep this in my hand and my daughter bought me a little blade," said Gloria Mitchell, a resident at Euclid Beach Villa Apartments.
Mitchell showed us the giant safety pin and blade she carries when she walks outside her home at Euclid Beach Apartments.
“It’s sad to have this, but you need it,” said Mitchell.
When you watch the surveillance video where a 62-year-old woman is attacked outside the apartment building, you understand why there's a deep concern over safety.
The woman was stalked from behind as she walked through the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments parking lot. The suspect punched her in the face and tried to take her keys. She lost teeth in the attack. She didn’t want to be interviewed about what happened to her.
In another attack, within two days of that one, another resident, a 70-year-old woman, was simply brushing snow off of her car when a man pointed a submachine gun at her head and took her car.
“Somebody is going to get killed,” said Cleveland councilman Michael Polensek.
Polensek says he is friends with one of the victims and well aware of the problems with, what he calls, a lack of security at Euclid Beach Villa.
He says he is meeting with the company that runs the subsidized housing building next week. He wants anyone who has been a victim or who has concerns about their safety to come forward.
“It is up to the management company, SHP and the out-of-state owners to provide the adequate security that we were promised and that the tenants were promised there - that there would be people walking around the building in the evening, that there would be more than one security camera outside - that there would be intense security because of the concentration of elderly and disabled,” said Polensek.
Gloria Mitchell says she's just grown accustomed to looking out for herself.
"You never know, and I don't come out at night," added Mitchell.
A representative for SHP, which is based in Maine, says that the Euclid Beach Villa apartment building has a security guard on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are also 30 security cameras on the property. The company is now reviewing their security plan for the property as a result of the recent attacks.
Polensek is asking anyone with security concerns to speak up to the buildings management and document their complaints. They can also contact Polensek’s office at 216-664-4236.
