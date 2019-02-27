Summit County sheriff says 3 home-invasion robbery suspects posed as police officers

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for three suspects who posed as police officers during a home-invasion robbery last month.
The crime occurred at a home on Ponciana Drive on Jan. 6 around 7:45 p.m.
A female was home alone when she said three suspects kicked open the back door, broke windows and entered the house. They announced “police!” as they entered the residence, presenting themselves as police officers.
After the woman fled the residence out of fear, she observed three black males exit the house through the front door and enter a vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the home.
The SCSO was able to identify one of the suspects through evidence found at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant on a charge of Aggravated Robbery (F-1) for Paris Dean Timmons, 27, of Akron.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timmons or the identity of the other two suspects should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (330-643-2181) or the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force (1-866-4WANTED).
