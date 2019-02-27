Sunny Side Up: Should police officers be allowed to turn off their body cameras?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -“Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a proposed law in Tennessee that would make it a felony for a police officer to turn off a body camera on purpose.
This brings us to the question of the day: Should Ohio and other states consider doing the same?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.