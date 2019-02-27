Thieves steal all the money from a veterans organization in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Thieves broke into a veterans organization Tuesday and stole all their money; including, the Queen of Hearts jackpot.
Members of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 32 said besides the Queen of Hearts money, the suspects also stole the membership fees, event money, donations.
The suspects also apparently helped themselves to the liquor while committing the crime.
Members are hoping somebody heard or saw something and will contact Akron police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.