TSA to reduce staff at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Director of Port Control says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Director of Port Control Robert Kennedy told the Cleveland City Council that the Transportation Security Administration is planning to reduce staffing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Formal notification from the federal government was given to Kennedy approximately two weeks ago.
The staffing reduction will be equivalent to 10 full-time positions, or 21 part-time employees. There are currently approximately 300 TSA workers, which include baggage screeners and security officers, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
In addition to the staff reduction, there will be no longer by K-9 security patrol at the airport on Tuesdays and Thursday.
The reason for the reduction is because TSA needs more workers at larger airports in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles.
