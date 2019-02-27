'We want to remove barriers’: Cleveland Public Library system to eliminate late fines

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - During the Cleveland Public Library’s “State of the Library” address, Executive Director Felton Thomas Jr. announced that the system will be going fine free.
“To really put our money where our mouth is to demonstrate our commitment to leveling opportunity, I am proud to announce today that, last Thursday, our board of trustees passed a resolution that approves Cleveland Public Library to go fine free," Felton said preceding applause from the audience. “We want to remove barriers, not block people from accessing the library.”
Currently, late fees for circulating items cost 10 cents per day and $1 per day for past-due DVDs.
The Cleveland Public Library system, which consists of 28 branches, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with events planned throughout 2019.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, as well as Cleveland councilmembers, were in attendance for the address at The City Club of Cleveland.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.