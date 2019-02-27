Woman beaten in the parking lot of Euclid apartment complex

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) We have all had them, nightmares of someone following behind us, then suddenly attacked.
It happened to a Cleveland woman in the parking lot of the Euclid Beach Apartments. Then, more video of a man stealing a car in the same parking lot as the owner cleans off some snow.
Resident Gloria Mitchell is shocked, but not surprised. She said the crime there has gotten worse,
“I have something in my hands at all time, you know cause you never know.” Mitchell said.
Mitchell, armed with a four inch gold safety pin added, “I keep this in my hand and my daughter bought me my little blade, and it’s sad to have this but you need it.”
A video recorded the attack on a 62-year-old woman who lost teeth after an attack.
Maybe a security guard could have helped her? A guard that should be at the entrance of the building said Mitchell.
“They spent all that money on that shed there, you see a security guard in there?” Mitchell asked.
Latoya Thomas is concerned for her Mom and all the other residents and wants her mother to move,
“It’s alarming to see this, but she loves the area and wants to stay.” Thomas said.
As difficult as it was to see video of heartless criminals attacking residents, at least it was caught on camera.
