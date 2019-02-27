Worker charged in connection to marijuana shipment found at Cleveland UPS facility

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It was a large shipment of marijuana intended for illegal sale, but it never made it to the streets.
A suspicious package was spotted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department at a package sorting center in on East 68th Street in Cleveland. That find led to the arrest of a man working there.
A drug dog did a sniff-search and reacted to the presence of drugs. When the package was opened, there was the strong smell of pot, but there was no pot inside.
A parcel interdiction team worked with UPS, which figured it didn’t weigh what it should. Clearly, someone had taken the three and a half pounds of contents out.
Surveillance video proved it and led investigators to employee Gregory McCullough.
Outside his arraignment, he was asked, “Can we talk to you about your case?”
McCullough answered, “No, not without my attorney.”
McCullough was arraigned on felony drug charges on Wednesday. His bond was set at $2,500, but only after prosecutors asked for a higher bond and his lawyer cited his clean record.
UPS runs a notoriously tight ship. Exactly how anyone would think, A) the pot would not be detected, and B) the rifling of a package would not be detected is baffling.
McCullough was asked by a reporter if he mailed it to himself. He answered, “Absolutely not.”
Cleveland 19 left contact information with a security officer at the UPS facility. The sheriff’s department refused comment.
