$84,000 worth of marijuana seized in Cuyahoga County traffic stop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Willoughby woman is facing second-degree felony charges after a a traffic stop revealed $84,000 worth of marijuana.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 60 pounds of marijuana from Hatiah Moore on Monday, Feb. 25 after a drug-sniffing canine alerted on the vehicle.
Moore was pulled over in her 2013 Dodge Caravan for speed and marked lane violations on Interstate 90.
Moore was charged with possession and trafficking. She could face 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
